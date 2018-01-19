Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and congressional candidate Kim Schrier are among about 50 women on the magazine's latest cover that spotlights the nationwide surge of women running for public office.

Democratic Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and congressional candidate Kim Schrier are among about 50 women on Time magazine’s latest cover — “The Avengers” — that spotlights the nationwide surge of women running for public office, as part of a larger push to rebuke President Donald Trump.

The cover of the magazine’s Jan. 29 edition features women who ran for office last year or are in the middle of campaigns now. They include candidates for a range of elected positions, from congressional to local school board seats.

“Call it payback, call it a revolution, call it the Pink Wave, inspired by marchers in their magenta hats, and the activism that followed,” says a Time story about the cover, referencing last year’s women’s marches that decried Trump’s inauguration and marked a global movement to push for the rights of women.

Crowds of activists will gather across the country and globe, including Seattle, this weekend for the one-year anniversary.

Honored to be on the cover of @Time Magazine with all these incredible women including @MayorJenny who are standing up and stepping off the sidelines to help change the face and future of our country #WomensMarch #riseup #flipthe8th https://t.co/i4wuOcoXdM — Dr. Kim Schrier (@DrKimSchrier) January 18, 2018

Seattle voters had the choice to elect either Durkan or urban planner Cary Moon as mayor last year, both of whom lean left. The majority went for the former U.S. Attorney, and the city made history for electing its first female mayor in 91 years.

“We really can show what it looks like when progressive values are put into action,” Durkan said shortly after voting results pointed in her favor, adding, “Donald Trump, keep your hands off Seattle.”

The local election, which also included victories for then-City Council candidates Teresa Mosqueda and incumbent M. Lorena González, is part of an unprecedented trend of women lining up for public office after Trump’s election, both statewide and beyond.

Schrier, a pediatrician from Sammamish, for instance, launched her campaign for Washington’s 8th Congressional District in early August. She is among a crowded 2018 primary field to succeed retiring GOP Rep. Dave Reichert. The open seat could help determine control of the U.S. House next year.

“I was so devastated by the results,” Schrier said last fall of Trump’s win. And since then, “everything I feared would come true has come true.”

In addition to Seattle, at least 30 cities in Washington, including 21 in Western Washington stretching from Bellingham to Vancouver, are now led by women mayors, said political consultant Cathy Allen, president of The Connections Group in Seattle.

Nationally, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University-Camden, more women than ever are stepping up to run in 2018.

The number of women running for the U.S. House of Representatives this year is predicted to be double what it was three years ago. Most of those women are Democrats challenging incumbents, said Kelly Dittmar, assistant professor of political science at Rutgers, who conducts broad national research on women in politics.

The latest Time cover comes just weeks after the magazine named its 2017 Person of the Year: The “silence breakers,” women who sparked the nationwide reckoning over sexual harassment by sharing their stories of mistreatment by men in Hollywood.

That cultural phenomenon, as well as the trend of women seeking leadership positions, is sure to emerge in conversations and speeches Saturday during “Seattle Women’s March 2.0” between Capitol Hill and Seattle Center. Durkan at some point will address the crowd, according to organizers.

One year ago in Seattle, more than 100,000 people gathered together to say that we will stand up for our progressive values, for dignity, and for equity. Tomorrow, at the Women's March 2.0, I will stand with our City and stand up for our values. I hope you will join me. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) January 20, 2018

The Seattle Times archives and reporter Susan Kelleher contributed to this report.