Two people were rescued from a burning building in the 800 block of South Southern Street in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood early Thursday.

One was reported to be in serious condition and the other in stable condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Both were taken to a hospital.

The fire had initially been labeled a mass casualty incident on the city of Seattle’s live 911 site, as there was concern there were multiple victims. The Fire Department initially described the fire as “well involved.”

Around 8 a.m., however, the Fire Department said that two people had been found and rescued and that the fire was under control.