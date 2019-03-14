Two patients were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Two people were seriously injured after a semitruck and two cars collided near Burien on Thursday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision occurred at the intersection of South 96th Street and Eighth Avenue South in the Boulevard Park area in unincorporated King County, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office.

Two patients were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where one was in critical condition and the other was in serious condition Thursday, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said in an email.

The road was closed for investigation around 2 p.m. Thursday.