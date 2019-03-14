Two patients were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Two people are in critical condition after a semitruck and two cars collided near Burien on Thursday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
The collision occurred at the intersection of South 96th Street and Eighth Avenue South in the Boulevard Park area in unincorporated King County, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office. Two patients were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The road was closed for investigation around 2 p.m. Thursday.
