Two people are in critical condition after a semitruck and two cars collided near Burien on Thursday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision occurred at the intersection of South 96th Street and Eighth Avenue South in the Boulevard Park area in unincorporated King County, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office. Two patients were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Deputies on scene of a collision involving two vehicles and a semi truck at S 96 AVE S/ 8 AVE S in Boulevard Park area, Unincorporated King County. 2 patients being transported by medics to HMC in critical condition. The road will be closed during the investigation. pic.twitter.com/3etYE9PLgp — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) March 14, 2019

The road was closed for investigation around 2 p.m. Thursday.