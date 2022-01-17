Bellevue police rescued two people from a home that slid off its foundation early Monday morning, as water gushed down a hillside from an unknown source.

Police received a call of flooding around 4 a.m., and officers, along with fire crews, arrived to find a partially-collapsed two-story home listing at a 45 degree angle, said Meeghan Black, a spokesperson for the Bellevue Police Department.

The home, in the 5000 Block of 139th Place Southeast, appears to be the only one seriously damaged in the slide, Black said. About 40 people from 17 homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated. They took shelter in friends or relatives’ homes, or at the South Bellevue Community Center.

Here are pictures of the home. pic.twitter.com/MZfZz4RTrs — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) January 17, 2022

Utility crews were working to shut off water and gas service in the area Monday morning, as authorities have also received complaints of minor gas leaks. Natural gas could be smelled around the site of the collapse around 8:30 a.m., Black said.

Two adults, a man and a woman, and their dog were pulled from the large two-story home. They were unharmed.

“This is pretty devastating,” Black said. “We’re very, very fortunate that no one was injured in this incident.”

The Bellevue police and fire departments were continuing to survey other homes in the area for damage Monday morning, and a team from the state Department of Ecology was en route, Black said. Once the homes are deemed safe, residents will be allowed to return.

Crews were also clearing roadways and storm drains to provide an outlet for the gushing water.

The source of the water that caused the slide is still under investigation, but initial aerial imagery shows it was coming from uphill of the collapsed home.

Puget Sound Energy and the Bellevue Utilities Department were coordinating shut offs, Black said. It was not as simple as turning off the neighborhood’s water supply, she added.

“They have to keep the positive flow so as to not damage the water system,” she said.