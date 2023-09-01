Two people died Friday afternoon in a crash near a Tacoma Narrows Bridge toll booth on Highway 16.

Officials blocked off the three cash and credit right lanes to traffic shortly after 2 p.m. following the collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

No toll booth workers were injured, said Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo. He advised drivers of delays traveling through the area.

Officials did not provide further details about the collision.

Dattilo said troopers were in the area investigating the incident.