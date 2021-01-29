Two people are in stable condition after fire crews extricated them from a vehicle that went into a pole on Rainier Avenue South on Friday afternoon, according to Seattle fire officials.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and South Brandon Street around 4 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) tweeted. Crews removed the roof of the car to rescue the woman and man who were trapped inside, according to SFD.

Both are being transported to the hospital for further medical attention. No other vehicles were involved, fire officials said.

No further information about what prompted the crash was immediately available.