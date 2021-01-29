Two people are in serious condition after fire crews extricated them from a vehicle that went into a pole on Rainier Avenue South on Friday afternoon, according to Seattle fire officials.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and South Brandon Street around 4 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) tweeted. Crews removed the roof of the car to rescue the woman and man who were trapped inside, according to SFD.

Both were transported to Haborview Medical Center for further medical attention. On Saturday, a hospital spokesperson said both were in the hospital’s intensive care unit, in serious but but stable condition.

No other vehicles were involved, fire officials said.

Seattle Police were still investigating Saturday and had no further information about what prompted the crash.