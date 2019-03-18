Two occupants of one of the involved cars are in critical condition, while six students suffered minor injuries, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

Two people are in critical condition and about six students have minor injuries after a school bus and two cars collided in Covington on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The collision occurred at 165th Place Southeast and Covington Way Southeast. Two people in one of the involved cars are in critical condition, said King County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. Three occupants of the other car are in custody after fleeing the scene on foot, he said.

About 40 students were on the bus at the time of the collision, said Capt. Kyle Ohashi, spokesman for Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. All the students have been evaluated and about six of them suffered minor injuries, he said. Students are being turned over to their parents.

The road was closed for investigation, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office.