Two people are in critical condition and seven students have minor injuries after a school bus and car collided in Covington on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The crash occurred at 165th Place Southeast and Covington Way Southeast before 3 p.m. Two of the car’s occupants are in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said in an email.

The car’s three other occupants fled the scene on foot but were captured, King County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said. He said one was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, and the two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

There were 28 people on the bus at the time of the collision, Abbott said. All students were evaluated and seven suffered minor injuries, he said. None of the students were taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision, Abbott said. It previously reported that two cars were involved in the crash, but has since clarified that only one car with five occupants was involved.