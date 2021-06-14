A man and a woman were found dead inside a structure made of pallets after an early-morning fire at a homeless encampment in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Just after 3 a.m. Monday, fire crews responded to the 3000 block of 25th Avenue South and doused 50-foot flames with water, says a post on the fire department’s online blotter. The blaze at a homeless encampment also burned surrounding trees and bushes.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews found the bodies of a man and woman inside a “pallet structure,” the post says. The cause of the fire was ruled undetermined, pending autopsies by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.