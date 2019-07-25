A man was struck and killed by a Sounder commuter train Wednesday afternoon in Kent.

Sound Transit paused services on all Sounder trains for two hours Wednesday afternoon “due to a medical emergency in Kent,” the organization said at the time.

It was the second time in two days that a train fatally struck someone in Kent. A pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak Cascadia train while walking on the tracks Tuesday morning, according to the Kent Reporter.

Kent police are investigating both deaths. The identities of the people killed by the trains have not been made public.

Earlier this week, a pedestrian was killed by a train in Titlow Beach in Tacoma, KIRO reported. And a 55-year-old woman was killed by a train in Kent two weeks ago as she crossed the tracks.

Pedestrians should exercise caution around trains, Sound Transit spokesman Scott Thompson said, and be aware that there are two or more sets of tracks along the Sounder corridor from Everett to Lakewood. A train being stopped on one track doesn’t mean a train isn’t using the other track, he said.

People should also be aware that train activity doesn’t stop when the sun sets, he said.

“The railroad tracks in the Puget Sound are very active with Sounder, Amtrak and freight trains,” Thompson wrote in an email. “All hours of the day and night.”