State police are investigating a Friday morning crash on Highway 524 in Bothell that left two pedestrians dead.
The collision involving a vehicle and two people on foot occurred around 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant.
Oliphant said to expect long-term closure of Highway 524, and Washington State Department of Transportation said the road is closed at 202nd Street Southeast and Filbert Drive/9th Avenue Southeast.
No other information was immediately released.
“Please be patient while we investigate,” Oliphant said on Twitter.
This is a developing story.