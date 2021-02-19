State police are investigating a Friday morning crash on Highway 524 in Bothell that left two pedestrians dead.

The collision involving a vehicle and two people on foot occurred around 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant.

Closure points on SR 524:

➡️202nd St. SE (north of Nellis Rd.)

➡️Flibert Drive/9th Ave. SE (south of Nellis Rd.)



This is expected to be a long term closure due to an ongoing investigation. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 19, 2021

Oliphant said to expect long-term closure of Highway 524, and Washington State Department of Transportation said the road is closed at 202nd Street Southeast and Filbert Drive/9th Avenue Southeast.

No other information was immediately released.

“Please be patient while we investigate,” Oliphant said on Twitter.

Expect a long term closure of SR 524 in Bothell for a collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians. Both pedestrians were unfortunately killed from the collision. Please be patient while we investigate. — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) February 19, 2021

This is a developing story.