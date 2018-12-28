The weekend a stolen plane crashed and a mother orca's 17-day odyssey ended reveals the kind of journalism we do at The Seattle Times and the kind of year it was in our region.

I was settling into my seat at Safeco Field for the second Pearl Jam Home Show last August when my cellphone lit up. First came a flurry of tweets about an aircraft stolen from Sea-Tac, then the first of three news alerts. Stories were posted quickly as the airport was shut down, the Horizon Air plane crashed and details were reported.

For the next three hours, I watched the coverage unfold on my phone to the soundtrack of Pearl Jam.

A much different breaking news alert came 23 hours later. Tahlequah, a mother orca, had finally let go of the dead calf that she had carried for 17 days. The heartbreaking journey finally had ended.

Those two nights in August say a lot about 2018 and The Seattle Times.

The stolen plane and ensuing crash unfolded minute-by-minute on our website and on social media, powered by a dedicated team of reporters, editors, photographers and digital producers. Nobody does breaking news better than we do.

The orca coverage by Lynda V. Mapes is a saga that captured the attention and emotions of our region and beyond. Now she — along with staff photographer Steve Ringman and many other colleagues — is documenting the man-made pressures on southern resident orcas in an ongoing series, “Hostile Waters: Orcas in Peril.” Nobody covers that kind of story as well as we do, either.

It was a year of breaking news and in-depth enterprise reporting, a year of journalism and innovation and a year of transforming our company and newsroom while chronicling sweeping changes to our region. We did all that while continuing to serve you, our readers 24/7, as only an independent community newspaper can.

Those two August nights allowed me to step away from my desk in South Lake Union and see our coverage as you do. It was an exhilarating, unpredictable, tragic year.

Our newsroom vision statement, which we recently rewrote, is to be the model of innovative, audience-supported regional journalism, to strengthen democracy, build community and enrich people’s lives. Those are lofty goals.

We also added a four-word mantra that we’ll try to live up to in 2019: Investigate, innovate, invite and inspire.

Investigate because holding those in power accountable and righting wrongs is in our DNA as journalists. Innovate because reaching you on every possible platform is what we must do now and in the future. Invite because a great community newspaper like ours has to be talking with, not talking to, readers. And inspire because at our best we need to highlight the amazing stories, vibrant cultural scene and heroic people around us.

I’ll highlight some of the 2018 stories that lived up to those four words.

Investigate

Daniel Gilbert and Dan Beekman’s investigation of the City of Seattle’s spending spree was watchdog journalism at its finest. So were Traffic Lab stories by David Gutman that uncovered discrepancies in operating-cost estimates for Seattle’s First Avenue streetcar and convinced Mayor Jenny Durkan to suspend construction of the project.

One of our proudest moments was when we revealed that lawmakers were trying to push through legislation that would have circumvented public-records requests. The effort by legislators to exempt themselves from the law was so outrageous that we published an A1 editorial urging Gov. Jay Inslee to veto the bill, and asked readers to contact Inslee and lawmakers. Twelve other daily newspapers joined us in publishing A1 editorials, and thousands of emails and phone calls from readers spurred Inslee’s veto.

Innovate

Project Homeless, the newest of our three community-funded journalism projects, had an incredible first year, examining how cleanups of camps slowed as high-demand shelters were full, how Native Americans are the most likely to be homeless and whether our crisis is the nation’s worst. Education Lab celebrated its fifth anniversary with another year of outstanding public-service journalism. Traffic Lab will celebrate its second anniversary in January. Those three coverage teams set an enviable example for newspaper innovation nationally.

Invite

The Reckoning, a series on the #MeToo movement, allowed local women to share their stories and confront abuse decades later, and explained ways minority and marginalized women handle harassment.

Our contest to name Seattle’s NHL franchise in September was so popular many readers thought it was sponsored by the team itself. Sockeyes beat out Totems. Just as popular with readers was our Burger Battle Royale, a summer vote to pick the best burger in the Seattle area. Dick’s Drive-In won over Red Mill Burger.

Inspire

We hope we’re doing that every day by fulfilling our mission and continuing to serve you, our readers. Telling your stories is an honor. Let me know how we’re doing by commenting on this story or by emailing or calling me.

What’s in store in 2019? As that weekend in August proved, no one can predict what will happen. Just know that we’ll be here to keep you informed about it.