Seattle’s Office of Police Accountability (OPA) says that two more Seattle police officers have self-reported that they were in Washington, D.C., during the Trump-inspired insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, making a total of four officers now under investigation.

Anne Bettesworth, the deputy director of public affairs at OPA, said the two officers reported to their supervisors that they had been in Washington, D.C., when a mob of right-wing rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from accepting the election of Joe Biden. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.

Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz last week suspended with pay two other officers who were found to have been in Washington, D.C., to attend then-President Donald Trump’s “stop the steal” rally, which drew thousands who believed Trump’s false claim that he had won the election. Diaz said he would terminate any officer found to have been involved in the mayhem.

OPA Director Andrew Myerberg said at the time that police had been put on notice and that any other officers who may have attended the rally were expected to self-report their involvement. Bettesworth said the two officers turned themselves in last week. Their status was not immediately known.

