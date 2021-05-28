Memorial Day weekend traffic got off to a bad start Friday morning, thanks to two moose on the loose.

The moose blocked a stretch of Interstate 90 outside Spokane, forcing both westbound and eastbound lanes to briefly close as Washington State Troopers attempted to corral the animals away from road danger.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the sighting about 10:30 a.m. on Twitter. Though, initially, WSDOT could only illustrate the situation with an artistic rendering (not to scale).

Good Friday morning! I heard that we had a visitor watching I-90 traffic close to the Appleway exit near Liberty Lake this morning. I wasn't quick enough to capture the moose on camera, but I did draw a picture of what he may have looked like… Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/jBCFyNwptW — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 28, 2021

Washington State Patrol performed a “rolling slowdown” to move the two moose away from the highway, near the Appleway exit near Liberty Lake, according to WSDOT.

Highway cameras captured images of the moose on some grass near the roads before they hid in nearby bushes.

Traffic backed up to two miles before both lanes were eventually reopened just before noon. WSDOT said travelers should expect continued delays in the area.

FYI – @wastatepatrol is currently performing a rolling slowdown on I-90 to move the moose away from I-90. And we got a visual! There are 2 moose on the loose! https://t.co/ota2dxsOOG pic.twitter.com/ZORnHRThIN — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 28, 2021

“Please be patient as traffic gets back up to speed and stay focused on the roads,” WSDOT said on Twitter.