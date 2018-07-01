Detectives believe the incident started as a fight.
Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded early Saturday after a concert in the SoDo neighborhood.
A 34-year-old man, discovered after officers heard shots fired, died of his wounds at Harborview Medical Center. A 32-year-old man, who was also shot, received treatment in the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident occurred at around 12:20 a.m. near the 1700 block of First Avenue South. Officers were already patrolling the area after a large crowd left a nearby concert venue.
Detectives believe the incident started as a fight between several people, according to the Seattle Police Department Blotter.
