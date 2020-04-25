Two men are dead in a possible murder-suicide southeast of Tacoma, Pierce County Sheriff officials said Saturday.
A 35-year-old woman called 911 around 1 a.m. Saturday to report a double shooting at a home in the 7500 block of Vickery Avenue East.
When they arrived, deputies discovered two deceased men: the 45-year-old owner of the residence, with multiple gunshot wounds; and the estranged husband of the woman, with a gunshot wound to the head. A semi-automatic pistol was found at his side.
Officials say the woman was staying with the owner of the residence.
