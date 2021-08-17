An adult and a child were killed in a three-alarm fire at a Tukwila apartment building on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Smoke and flames were rising from the roof by the time firefighters arrived to Maple Crest Apartments at South 151 Street and 65th Avenue South at 5:08 a.m., the Tukwila Fire Department said.

Update: This fire is confirmed to be a fatality. 1 adult and 1 child confirmed deceased. 5 others that were previously reported as unaccounted for have been located and safe. We still have not had full access to search the building. Portions of the roof have begun to collapse. pic.twitter.com/mQrtXL1kIt — ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) August 17, 2021

Access to the fire was hampered by the building’s location on a steep hill, according to the Tukwila Fire Department. Firefighters could not get to the back of the building and water from fire hoses unleashed mud and debris down the hill, causing a landslide risk to the hill and structures below, officials said.

Current conditions below the fire scene on Interurban. Please stay out of the area. Interurban is closed between Fort Dent Way and South 144th St. Structural engineers are meeting with command staff now. pic.twitter.com/jYFUw9PJCF — ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) August 17, 2021

Evacuations have been ordered for the 15900 block of Interurban Avenue South due to the risk of landslide from the fire scene uphill, according to the Twitter account of public information officers in South King County. Interurban is closed between Fort Dent Way and South 144th Street, and officials are currently meeting with structural engineers.

Units from multiple fire departments on scene of a working 3 alarm fire in @tukwilafd. Currently attacking fire, treating injuries and performing rescues. PIO on scene media area is at S 151 and 65th Ave S. pic.twitter.com/n7vtcV1FT8 — ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) August 17, 2021

Fire officials said crews have not yet been able to enter the 32-unit building.

Another building in the same complex, though not affected by the fire, is also being evacuated due to landslide risk, officials said.