The collision near South 277th Street and East Valley Highway killed two people and caused a road closure.

Police are investigating a collision near South 277th Street and East Valley Highway between Kent and Auburn that killed two people and caused a road closure during the Wednesday morning commute.

The King County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 6 a.m. that investigators were on their way to the crash scene.

The crash on East Valley Highway closed both southbound lanes. One northbound lane is open, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

