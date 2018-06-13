The collision near South 277th Street and East Valley Highway killed two people and caused a road closure.
Police are investigating a collision near South 277th Street and East Valley Highway between Kent and Auburn that killed two people and caused a road closure during the Wednesday morning commute.
The King County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 6 a.m. that investigators were on their way to the crash scene.
The crash on East Valley Highway closed both southbound lanes. One northbound lane is open, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
