The fire happened at about 11:50 a.m. in one unit of the motel in the 23900 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds, authorities said.

A woman and a firefighter were injured and at least 10 people were temporarily displaced Friday after a fire at a motel in Edmonds.

The woman suffered “potentially life-threatening injuries” and the firefighter’s injuries were minor, according to South County Fire. The woman is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.

A woman with potentially life-threatening injuries was transported to Harborview after a fire at a motel in the 23900 block Hwy 99, Edmonds. A firefighter with minor injuries was transported to an area hospital. Fire contained to one unit. Investigators on scene; no cause yet. pic.twitter.com/m5wbFl8kIT — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) December 21, 2018

At least 10 people live at the motel, South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said. Although the fire was contained to the unit where the woman lived, firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof, affecting a shared attic, and power is out throughout the building, Hynes said. The Red Cross will assist the displaced residents, she said.

The fire is under investigation.