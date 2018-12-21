The fire happened at about 11:50 a.m. in one unit of the motel in the 23900 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds, authorities said.

A woman and a firefighter were injured and at least 10 people were temporarily displaced Friday after a fire at a motel in Edmonds.

The woman suffered “potentially life-threatening injuries” and the firefighter’s injuries were minor, according to South County Fire. The woman is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The fire happened at about 11:50 a.m. in one unit of the motel in the 23900 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds, authorities said.

At least 10 people live at the motel, South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said. Although the fire was contained to the unit where the woman lived, firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof, affecting a shared attic, and power is out throughout the building, Hynes said. The Red Cross will assist the displaced residents, she said.

The fire is under investigation.

Heidi Groover: hgroover@seattletimes.com.