A fire at a Skyway condominium complex injured two people and spread to nearby brush, according to the Renton Fire Department.

The 2-alarm fire was at Valley View Condominiums in the 12600 block of 57th Avenue South.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., much of the fire had been put out. Crews remained on scene to extinguish any hot spots, according to a spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.