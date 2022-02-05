Two people were injured, one critically, in a Saturday morning house fire in Ballard.

After the fire broke out around 9:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of Northwest 65th Street, firefighters entered through a window to rescue a woman from the second floor, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The woman, who is about 60 years old, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, along with a 57-year-old man who was in stable condition, according to the Fire Department.

The blaze displaced all six people living in the house, including the two who were injured, and the Fire Department has contacted the American Red Cross, said Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley.

One cat living in the home died in the fire and another has not been found, Tinsley said.

Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire and cost of damages. “There is extensive fire and water damage throughout the entire home,” Tinsley said.

No nearby structures or homes were affected, she said.