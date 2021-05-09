Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in a fire at a Ballard apartment building, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. on 57th Street Northwest, and multiple engine and ladder crews responded, according to the Fire Department’s 911 call log.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which broke out in a ground-floor apartment and which displaced a woman and her son, department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said in an email. Red Cross was contacted to help the residents, she said.

An elderly man from an adjacent apartment was taken to a hospital by ambulance in stable condition, Tinsley said. The building is concrete, so the fire was contained, she added.

It occurred at Ballard House, a seven-story building operated by the Seattle Housing Authority that caters to people 62 and older, Tinsley confirmed.

A photo posted on Twitter by the Fire Department showed damage on the building’s ground floor, including blackened walls and broken windows.

Advertising

2400 Blk. of NW 57th St.: an elderly male transported to hospital in stable condition. Fire is now extinguished. Red Cross is being contacted for displaced residents. pic.twitter.com/xu6PYNUroY — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) May 10, 2021

Earlier Sunday, at about 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a blaze in a three-story building in the University District, Tinsley said. Two residents were evacuated from the building on University Way Northeast, also known as The Ave.

There were no reported injuries, but fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and estimated the property damage at $150,000, Tinsley said. A second fire, in a nearby dumpster, was also intentionally set, she said.

The Fire Department has referred the case to the Police Department’s arson and bomb squad, she added.

Staff reporter Heidi Groover contributed to this story.