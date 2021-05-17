A man and a woman were injured in a drive-by shooting in Lake City late Sunday evening, according to Seattle police.

Officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 11500 block of 31st Avenue Northeast just before midnight, according to a news release Monday morning from Seattle police.

Witnesses were helping a man and woman who had been shot and were lying on the ground when authorities arrived at the scene, Seattle police said. The two were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

In an initial statement Monday, police said the man’s injuries were possibly life threatening.

The victims were sitting in their car when they were shot by a person or persons who opened fire from a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.