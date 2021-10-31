Two men were transported to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the Chinatown International District, according to the Seattle Police Department.

A 911 call came in at 4:55 p.m. reporting a shooting on the 1200 block of South Jackson Street; police arrived and found two men — one age 35, one 40 — who’d both been shot in the leg. Officers applied tourniquets and when Seattle Fire Department medics arrived, medics took the men to Harborview for treatment.

Both men were in stable condition Sunday evening, Seattle police wrote on the Police Department’s blog.

“Several witnesses provided differing suspect descriptions,” the police blog said, but didn’t provide what they were. “Police searched the area but did not find anyone matching those descriptions.”