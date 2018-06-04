The injured firefighters were sent to Harborview Medical Center for precautionary measures.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries Monday morning while responding to a basement fire in South Seattle, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

A total of 19 units were dispatched at 8:52 a.m. to the home at 1507 South Pearl St. The fire was extinguished by 9:21 a.m.

The fire department called Seattle City Light to shut off power to the home, a spokeswoman said. The injured firefighters were sent to Harborview Medical Center for precautionary measures.

All residents in the home evacuated without injury.