The injured firefighters were sent to Harborview Medical Center for precautionary measures.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries Monday morning while responding to a basement fire in South Seattle, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
A total of 19 units were dispatched at 8:52 a.m. to the home at 1507 South Pearl St. The fire was extinguished by 9:21 a.m.
The fire department called Seattle City Light to shut off power to the home, a spokeswoman said. The injured firefighters were sent to Harborview Medical Center for precautionary measures.
All residents in the home evacuated without injury.
Most Read Local Stories
- The Soviets’ secret map of Seattle tells a lot about us
- Man in his 20s stabbed to death in attack near Seattle's Alki Beach
- Bonney Lake teen missing for weeks is found safe
- 42,000 pounds of garbage: Seattle quietly cleaning up, clearing out hot spots for people living in vehicles VIEW
- Some Seattle neighborhoods are untouched by rapid population growth. Why? | FYI Guy
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.