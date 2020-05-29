Local NewsPhotography Two escape safely as home burns in North Seattle Originally published May 29, 2020 at 4:58 pm Firefighters responded to a blaze at a North Seattle home in the 9500 block of 42nd Avenue Northeast on Friday afternoon. Two people escaped safely before fire officials arrived, and no injuries were reported. The fire was fully extinguished in about 25 minutes, according to a department spokesperson. The cause is still under investigation. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times) Share story By Greg Gilbert Greg Gilbert: ggilbert@seattletimes.com. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
