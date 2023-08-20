Two people were killed and more were injured in an early morning shooting outside a South Seattle business Sunday.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue South just before 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a post from the Seattle Police Department. When they arrived, they found three people — two male victims and a female victim — who had been shot.

The two male victims died from their injuries at the scene. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the female victim to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, the post said.

While police were still on Rainier Avenue, dispatch officers received reports that more gunshot-wound victims had arrived at Harborview, though the department hasn’t confirmed their injuries were related to the Rainier Avenue shooting.

“Just based on time and proximity, it’s reasonable for us to believe some victims were from the scene,” police spokesperson Officer Shawn Weismiller said. “We just don’t know how many we can confirm are related at this time.”

Officers interviewed the victims at the hospital and anyone who witnessed what happened, an investigation that will be led by the department’s homicide unit, the post said.

No further details about the victims, including their ages, or the incident were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.