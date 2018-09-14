The identities of the two men who died Friday afternoon in an airplane crash in Thurston County will be released after an investigation by the coroner's office.

Two people were killed in the crash of a small experimental airplane in the Tenino area of Thurston County Friday afternoon, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Details were limited, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Carla Carter, who said the victims were two men. A Facebook post from the West Thurston Fire Department said the men, between the ages of 20 and 30, died after the home-built, experimental, open-cockpit plane crashed.

Carter said the identities of the two men will be released after an investigation by the coroner’s office, and the Federal Aviation Administration will be the lead organization investigating the cause of the crash.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the aircraft was an experimental single engine HXA Beelzubub airplane and that it crashed in a logging area “under unknown circumstances.”

This is a developing story.