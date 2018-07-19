The motorcyclist was driving south on Golden Given Road East when he was signaled to pull over at 72nd Street East, but accelerated and drove through four intersections, striking two vehicles, according to a tweet from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Two people on a motorcycle died in a crash Thursday afternoon after Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull them over, authorities said.

Deputies were trying to pull over the riders for “reckless driving,” according to a tweet.

Deputies attempted to give the riders CPR but they were declared dead on the scene.