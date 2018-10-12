Witnesses said a man and woman were arguing in a parking lot before the man shot the woman and then himself.

Two people are dead after a shooting Friday in a parking lot near a Michael’s craft store in Lacey.

Witnesses began calling 911 at 5:47 p.m. to report that a man and woman had been arguing in the parking lot before the man took out a pistol and shot the woman and then himself, said Lacey Police Department spokesman Cmdr. Joe Upton. The parking lot is part of a retail area in the 700 block of Sleater Kinney Road Southeast.

The man, 50, died at the scene and the woman, 41, died later at the hospital. At least 10 witnesses saw the shooting, Upton said.

Detectives do not yet know the relationship between the two people or details about what led to the altercation.

The victims will be identified by a medical examiner after families are notified.