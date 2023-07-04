Two women died and other residents were displaced after a Monday night fire at a condominium building in Mountlake Terrace.

The fire began around 10:30 p.m. at the Lake Village Condominiums in the 22700 block of Lakeview Drive and damaged three condos in a six-unit building. Residents of all six units were displaced, said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes.

The two women who died lived in one of the units, Hynes said. Further details about the victims and the cause of the fire were not available Tuesday morning.

No other residents were injured, Hynes said. One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. The Red Cross and a local aid group responded to help displaced residents.