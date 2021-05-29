In two separate incidents Friday, motorcyclists died after slamming into guardrails in Seattle.

At noon Friday, a 30-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail at Military Road South and 29th Avenue South, according to Seattle police.

Police said a witness told them the motorcyclist was traveling at high speed and lost control. He died at Harborview Medical Center.

According to police, the motorcycle had been reported stolen in Seattle this month.

In an unrelated incident about 9 p.m., a 31-year-old man died at the scene after crashing into a guardrail on the Fourth Avenue exit ramp of the Spokane Street viaduct and being thrown from his motorcycle, according to Seattle police.