Two major collisions, one of them fatal, at the King-Pierce county line on northbound Interstate 5 have snarled the Friday morning commute for miles.
The first crash, which involved a fatality, occurred around 4 a.m. near 70th Avenue and led to temporary full lane closures.
The second involved two semitrucks and occurred around 5 a.m. in the backup from the first crash, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
One of the semitrucks involved in the second collision, which was near 54th Avenue East, was carrying cream and milk, according to WSDOT, and will require extensive cleanup.
Although at least one lane is open, WSDOT said the backup is more than 5 miles long.
Washington State Patrol was not immediately available for comment.
