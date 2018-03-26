“One Strange Rock” is the story of how life survives and thrives on planet Earth, as told by eight astronauts from their unique perspective.

“One Strange Rock”

Premiere of 10-episode documentary series hosted by Will Smith, the story of how life survives and thrives on planet Earth, as told by eight astronauts from their unique perspective of being away from Earth and seeing its magnificence from the outside; each episode focuses on one astronaut and one fundamental aspect of life on Earth; 10 p.m. Monday on National Geographic.

Also on Monday

“The Young and the Restless,” 11 a.m. (KIRO): J.T. and Victoria’s relationship takes an unexpected turn; Devon and Hilary reach an agreement; Victor sets a trap. This episode marks 45 years on the air, and nearly 30 as the No. 1 daytime serial.

“The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling,” 8 p.m. (HBO): A documentary about Garry Shandling’s unlikely path to success, beginning with an impulsive move to Los Angeles and the success of the sitcom “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show.”

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): The coaches enlist the help of recording artists Trace Adkins, Shawn Mendes, Julia Michaels and Hailee Steinfeld to offer their knowledge and skill.

“American Idol,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Hollywood week begins for the singing contestants.

“Into The Night: Portraits of Life and Death,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): An astrophysicist, a preacher, a philosopher and a mortician reflect on universal questions of mortality and the place of humans in the universe.

“The Alienist,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Season-one finale; Kreizler confronts his past; Moore tells Sara the truth; the team closes in on the killer as time runs out.

“The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Season-one finale of the hit series, renewed for next season; after losing a prized possession, Shaun’s distraction during a surgical procedure may risk more than his job.

“Scorpion,” 10 p.m. (KIRO) Team Scorpion uses brains to win a softball game; Walter’s secret night out with Florence puts Toby and Happy on edge.

