A 17-year-old boy died after he was shot at a bus stop in front of Foster High School early Saturday evening, Tukwila police say.

The shooting happened after a dispute between the teen and the suspected shooter. The boy went to the hospital in critical condition. Police reported Monday that he died.

It’s not clear whether the police have identified a suspect yet, though they noted they don’t believe the incident was random. A spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.