A 39-year-old man was critically injured Monday after a shooting in Tukwila.
The shooting happened in the 14400 block of 34th Avenue South, the Tukwila Police Department wrote on Twitter just after 6:30 p.m. A suspect fled on foot and police are now using a K9 unit to search for the suspect, the department said.
The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he is in critical condition, said Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg.
