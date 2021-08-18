Volunteers are rounding up resources and donations to help individuals affected by Tuesday’s Tukwila apartment fire, which killed two adults and a child and prompted evacuations.

The Tukwila Food Pantry will be accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day this week at the Riverton Park United Methodist Church, located at 3118 S. 140th St.

Volunteers are needed to help take in, sort and distribute items. Organizers are accepting donations such as bottled water, snacks, blankets, pillows, kitchen utensils and other household items, except for furniture which cannot be stored at the pantry, according to Paul Coblentz, a volunteer at the donation center.

The group, he said, has already received a mass of donations including feminine hygiene products, toiletries and clothes.

“We want to make sure people have what they need to help them get back on their feet,” Coblentz said.

Advertising

Dozens of families are displaced after the fire forced evacuations due to a landslide risk that also hampered firefighter efforts Tuesday, according to the Tukwila Fire Department.

Coblentz made his way Tuesday to the community center where people, still in their pajamas, were taken before they were later moved into temporary housing at a hotel.

One woman, he said, couldn’t see without her reading glasses she had to likely leave behind while being evacuated from her home.

When he made his way to a nearby dollar store to buy a new pair, Coblentz said he noticed many others were there with carts full of items to donate for the victims.

“People really care in this community,” he said Wednesday. “It’s overwhelming to see that compassion.”

Crews arrived at the four-story Maple Crest Apartments at South 151st Street and 65th Avenue South shortly after 5 a.m. The adults and child were found dead inside one unit, Tukwila police spokesperson Victor Masters said Tuesday evening.

Investigators had not determined the cause of the fire by Wednesday morning, and hot spots were still being extinguished, fire officials said.