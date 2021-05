Firefighters were working to prevent the spread of a fire in an unoccupied apartment building on Macadam Road South Thursday morning, according to the Tukwila Fire Department.

Macadam Road South has closed between South 144th Street and South 152nd Street.

The fire department posted about the fire on Twitter at 7:50 a.m.

Units are on scene @ 15100 block of Macadam Road for Commercial Fire in an unoccupied apartment building. Defensive operations at this time. pic.twitter.com/2SdKOYJWqY — Tukwilafd (@tukwilafd) May 6, 2021

Macadam Rd S is closed from 144th to 152nd due to a structure fire. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/YwrAB5wgxZ — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) May 6, 2021

This is a developing story that will be updated.