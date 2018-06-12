Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

Surreal summit goes ‘better than anybody could have expected’

That’s the word from President Donald Trump after yesterday’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in which they set a path toward more talks. But beneath the remarkable images and soaring speech is a thorny reality: For starters, although Kim says “the world will see a great change,” there are few specifics about how his promised denuclearization would happen and how the U.S. would verify it. That will all get worked out, maybe at the White House, says Trump, who’s on his way home now. (Evan Vucci / AP)

The summit’s key points

• Trump will halt military “war games” with a stunned South Korea and says he wants to remove the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed there, while Kim has agreed to destroy a missile site.

• Whether the summit turns out to be truly historic depends much more on what happens next, and the risks are significant.

• Check out my ride: Trump showered Kim with respect, played a short video that cast him as a central character at a key moment in history, and even showed him The Beast.

• The leaders’ handshake may have been the most analyzed one ever,with one diplomat comparing it to the birth of his child.

• What does the rest of the world think of this? There’s hope, and wariness. “We are facing a man who revokes his signature while abroad,” one official explained. (That’s Trump, in case you’d lost track.)

• In less convivial diplomacy, Trump said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s criticism will cost Canada “a lot of money,” and he had his own take on that viral photo of an apparent stare-down at the G-7.

Need to know

“We heard you.” The Seattle City Council plans to abruptly reverse itself today and vote on repealing the head tax on big businesses, just weeks after the council roiled Seattle by approving it. The new vote has homelessness-services providers, who were supposed to benefit from the tax, worrying about where the money will come from to fight homelessness. Check back for updates.

A big blaze in Redmond overnight displaced at least 80 people from a condo complex on West Lake Sammamish Parkway. No people were injured, but at least one cat died. We’ll update this story as investigators look for the cause.

Shocked neighbors are talking about the couple and their three young boys who were killed Sunday when their little getaway cabin near Hood Canal exploded and burned to the ground. The Drakes were new to the area, neighbors say. “They’d come up on weekends,” Duane Nelson said. “This is a great place to get away and just be a family.”

‘What people love is the movies’

Ethan Hawke is living the dream, he said as he brought his newest directorial effort, “Blaze,” to the Seattle International Film Festival. SIFF honored him with an achievement award, and Hawke chatted with Nicole Brodeur about how “it’s a little strange” to be in the chair at the front of the theater, and why SIFF is the true star. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)

What we’re talking about

Fourteen years later, the Parr family from Pixar’s “The Incredibles” is back in “Incredibles 2,” which hits theaters this week. How does it stack up with the original? Watch the previews and read critic Moira Macdonald’s take.

The Seahawks open mini-camp today. Never mind that Earl Thomas won’t be there after announcing a holdout that columnist Matt Calkins calls “delusional.”Here’s what to watch for this week.

A secretive firm has unnerved people around the world with YouTube videos of robots resembling animal predators (watch them here). Now Boston Dynamics — which got its start with U.S. military funding — and the man who runs it are emerging from the shadows as they get the doglike SpotMini ready to hit the market soon.

Worth a read

Hear that rumble? That’s the sound of tens of thousands of fans gathering to watch esports tournaments at E3, the mega entertainment expo. Nintendo is there to debut the new version of “Super Smash Bros.” for Switch. Here’s what some of the pro players are saying about the game, plus how to watch themduel online today. Read more from E3.

Lawyers for the women suing Microsoft squared off with the company in court yesterday, 999 days after a former cybersecurity engineer sued, claiming gender discrimination. The federal judge had tough questions about whether this should be a class-action case. Reporter Matt Day recently wrote about what women at Microsoft face, and why many leave.

Some heat for your palate: The new Bua 9 Thai in Columbia City packs an extra-spicy punch — one or one-and-a-half levels higher than Seattle’s standard. On the Eastside, a Szechuan favorite that was pushed out of its Redmond location in 2016 reappears in Kirkland, and its food lives up to fond memories.

Editorial/opinion

The Seattle City Council’s plan to repeal its tax on jobs is the right thing to do. It was an ill-conceived measure that would cause major harm to the city’s business climate and reduce job opportunities while doing relatively little to end homelessness, writes The Seattle Times editorial board.

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy. High 70. Low 53. Sunrise 5:11. Sunset 9:07.

Today in history

In 1903, Fort Ward on Bainbridge Island is named a U.S. Army coastal defense post to protect the Bremerton naval shipyard. It will close in 1928, and in 1938 the Navy takes it over to use as a listening post for intercepting Japan’s military messages and to help track shipping lanes. A Naval Reserve Radio School operates there from 1940 to 1953. The waterfront area becomes Fort Ward State Park in 1960.

And oops: Yesterday we wrote that after Seattle Slew won the Triple Crown in 1977, the next horse to achieve that honor was American Pharoah, in 2015. We missed Affirmed, the horse that won it in 1978.