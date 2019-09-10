Tuesday is the first day of this century’s final 10-day stretch of palindrome dates — at least, in the United States. A palindrome is typically a word, such as the name Bob, that reads the same backward and forward. With dates, it occurs when the numerical signature of the day is symmetrical in the same way.
Because dates are formatted differently from country to country, not all dates that are palindromic in one format are palindrome days in another. In the United States, dates are generally expressed by month first, then day, then year. But many countries write the day first, then the month, then the year.
Tuesday is Sept. 10, 2019, which in the U.S. is written 9-10-19. Turn that around and look at it again: it’s 91019 either way.
That same pattern will hold true for the next 10 days:
- 9-10-19
- 9-11-19
- 9-12-19
- 9-13-19
- 9-14-19
- 9-15-19
- 9-16-19
- 9-17-19
- 9-18-19
- 9-19-19
We’ve had a similar stretch every year since 2011, when it first occurred from Jan. 10 (1-10-11) to Jan. 19 (1-19-11). In 2012, the same sequence of dates occurred in February, and so on.
“As long as you write your date in the m-dd-yy format, every century has nine years with 10 palindrome days in a row. These years are always in the second decade of the century. For example, every year between 2011-2019, 2111-2119, and 2211-2219 has had or will have 10 consecutive Palindrome Days,” according to Time and Date.
Most Read Local Stories
- Saturday's electrifying thunderstorms were highly unusual — and not likely to repeat any time soon
- Seattle Uber and Lyft drivers often stop in the street to pick up or drop off riders. Here's a way to reduce that.
- 2 friends still missing after empty boat found off Mercer Island with phones, IDs onboard
- Seattle to cancel $52M deal to buy streetcars but says First Avenue project still on track
- Kirkland takes creative approach to help city employees live where they work
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.