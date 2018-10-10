Snopes.com has checked out many a rumor in our region. What did they find?
Here is a sampling of rumors of interest to our region that have been investigated by Snopes.com:
Seattle
• Did Seattle Police Confiscate a Man’s Guns Without a Warrant? False
• Is this Really an Electric Car from 1905? Mostly true
• Did a Former Army Sniper Shoot Three Intruders in an Adjacent Home? False
Amazon
• Rogue Amazon Drone Delivers Bomb to White House? False
• Do Amazon Employees Qualify for Food Stamps? Mixture of true and false
• Did Amazon’s Alexa Order Unwanted Dollhouses for a Little Girl and TV Viewers? Unproven
Bill Gates
• Did Bill Gates Admit Vaccinations Are Designed So Governments Can Depopulate the World? False
• Bill Gates explains to a waiter why he left a much smaller tip than his son did. False
• Would You Have Invested? True
Starbucks
• Did Starbucks Announce ‘Patrons of Color’ Can Go to the Head of the Line? False
• Did Starbucks Refuse Free Product to Marines Serving in Iraq? False
• Did Starbucks Place Trump’s Photo on the Floor So Every Customer Has to Step on It? False
