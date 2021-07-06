A semitruck and a pickup truck collided and burst into flames near Federal Way on Highway 18 Tuesday afternoon, according to police and fire officials.

Drivers on Highway 18 should expect significant delays while both eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked between Interstate 5 and the Weyerhaeuser Way South exit.

South King County fire crews responded to the collision, near the Weyerhaeuser exit, around 1:30 p.m. and doused the blaze within 30 minutes, according to tweets from the department.

The crash occurred after the pickup truck saw an “equipment failure,” causing its driver to accidentally swerve in front of the semi, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson. The semi then struck the pickup, and both quickly caught on fire, he said.

Both drivers escaped their trucks on their own, Johnson said. The pickup driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries while the semi driver stayed at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

No further information was immediately available.