Bomb shipment arrived safely Monday for maintenance in Indiana

A semitruck that ran off Interstate 90 in Idaho on Friday — shutting down traffic in both directions for about two hours — was carrying a load of 16 defused bombs from a munitions depot in Western Washington, the Navy said.

The cargo was being taken from Naval Magazine Indian Island to a facility in Indiana for maintenance, according to a Navy statement. Naval Magazine Indian Island, which is in Jefferson County north of the Hood Canal Bridge, supplies fuel and ordnance to the Navy’s Pacific fleet.

The bombs, each weighing some 2,000 pounds, were for use in aircraft. They were shipped in accordance with “standard safety security protocols,” and arrived safely at their destination Monday morning, the statement said.

A Navy spokeswoman declined to detail what type of security procedures are used in such shipments.

The Idaho State Police initially misidentified the ordnance as missiles.

State police reported that semitruck driver Mark W. Dearinger ran off the road shortly around 7:14 p.m. Friday. Trying to re-enter the eastbound lanes, Dearinger drove over a snowbank, which disabled the truck, according to a statement from the Idaho State Police.

“It was a very minor crash. He got confused and wound up driving over a snowbank,” said Capt. John Kempf, a district commander with the Idaho State Police.

Dearinger, of Chickasha, Oklahoma, was cited for inattentive driving. He was not injured in the crash, the ISP said.

I-90 was closed between Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene during the investigation, which is standard procedure for any accident involving hazardous cargo, according to Kempf.

Due to the nature of the cargo, three members of an ordnance explosive disposal unit from Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane were called in to investigate. They confirmed that the munitions were safe, according to a Fairchild spokeswoman.