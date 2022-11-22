A pickup went off the roadway and became stuck on the edge of the Ballard Bridge Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic delays during the evening commute.

The Seattle Department of Transportation shared a photo that showed the truck’s two front wheels hanging over the bridge after a collision.

A witness said the pickup driver started swerving before hitting the guard rail and going partially over it, said SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson.

The driver was able to get out of the truck on their own before the Seattle Fire Department arrived and did not need medical assistance, said spokesperson Kristin Tinsley. No injuries were reported.

Two south lanes and north lanes on the left were blocked as crews responded, the department said. Traffic heading south was moved through one of the north lanes.

All lanes were reopened by 5:30 p.m. after the truck was removed.

Collision at the Ballard Bridge blocking SB right lane. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/ZfpVxL6QwH — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) November 23, 2022