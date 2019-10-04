The southbound express lanes of Interstate 5 are closed near Mercer Street for the Friday morning commute after a semi truck hit both guardrails and caught fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

No one was injured. The fire was out by 6 a.m.

All southbound express lanes were blocked by the incident, and traffic was diverted onto Mercer Street.

Witnesses told the Washington State Patrol that the driver was speeding and driving “erratically” on the road, which was wet from rain that fell just before the collision, Trooper Chase VanCleave said. The semi hit the concrete guardrail on the left side, then slid across five lanes and hit the right guardrail before catching fire, he said.

The southbound mainline is open, but express lanes will remain closed throughout the morning commute, VanCleave said. He advised drivers to “expect a long commute” and use the I-5 mainline or alternate routes.