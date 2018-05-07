SEATTLE (AP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a truck driver had a medical emergency that caused him to crash into other cars.
KOMO-TV reports that the truck driver hit other cars and ran into highway supports about 2 p.m. Sunday under the Battery Street Tunnel.
The Seattle Fire Department says the driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.
Two others were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. One person left at the location.
Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/