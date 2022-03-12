People pulled a Washington State Patrol trooper from a burning car early Friday, Patrol officials said Saturday.

The trooper was involved in a crash with a commercial motor vehicle near highways 167 and 161 in Puyallup. The trooper’s car caught fire around 1:20 a.m., and people in the area rescued him. State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese on Saturday did not know how the people came to help the trooper or how many pulled him to safety. The trooper was taken to MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The trooper, who has not been named, was in stable condition Saturday afternoon. Information about the other driver’s condition was not immediately available.

The Patrol’s criminal investigation division is investigating the collision, Reese said.